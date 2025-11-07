Former Atlanta Falcons star Jamal Anderson arrested in domestic violence case

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department arrested former Atlanta Falcons star running back Jamal Anderson for domestic violence.

Officials confirmed Anderson’s arrest to ABC News on Thursday.

Police received a call around 11 a.m. Tuesday for a domestic dispute at a home in the San Fernando Valley. Officers said an argument between Anderson and a woman turned physical.

Anderson is accused of choking the victim. Officers took him into custody for corporal injury on a spouse charge. Jail records show that Anderson posted a $50,000 bail.

Anderson played for the Falcons from 1994 until he retired in 2001. The running back became known for his signature “Dirty Bird” touchdown dance.

Since his retirement, Anderson has a history of arrests in Georgia.

In 2009, Atlanta police arrested Anderson for suspected cocaine possession.

In 2016, Anderson was accused of exposing himself at a QuikTrip in Gwinnett County. The gas station clerk did not press charges, but Anderson has been banned from the property.

In 2018, Gwinnett County police arrested Anderson following a dispute where he reportedly refused to pay a limo driver $50.

He also has been arrested on DUI charges in DeKalb, Gwinnett and Hall County.

