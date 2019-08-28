Thief caught on home security camera before stealing three TVs, family says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - He was caught on camera for about a second, but it was just long enough to get a still image of a suspect's face right before he allegedly disabled the home security camera and stole three TVs from an Oakvale Fall's home.
It happened last Wednesday afternoon in broad daylight.
The family that lives in the home is so terrified, they asked not to be identified.
"We were severely traumatized. It's just very difficult to sleep. It's very difficult to go to work and feel like my house is safe," one of the homeowners said.
Right after the burglary happened, the family went and got more cameras.
