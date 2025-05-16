Teen in serious condition following shooting at DeKalb County apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County teen is in serious condition after being shot Thursday night.

It happened just before 6 p.m. in the 3400 block of Evans Road. Police said the teen was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Officers are still trying to determine what led to the shooting.

Anyone who has information about this case can call the DeKalb County police anonymously through the free Tip411 app, or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

