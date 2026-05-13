Tanker fire at metro Atlanta business under investigation

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A tanker fire at a metro Atlanta business is under investigation after a semi-truck caught fire.

The DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department was there to put the fire out early in the afternoon at a company on Bonsal Road.

“Originally,” the department was “called here just after 12:30 in the afternoon for a tanker fire,” Capt. Jaeson Daniels told Channel 2 Action News. “Once we arrived, that’s exactly what we saw.”

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Daniels said the DCFR hazmat team got there fast and are still working to determine what type of material was in the tanker as it burned.

“We were actually able to extinguish the flames, which we’re happy about,” Daniels said. “Right now, we’re in the process of finding out what exactly was in the tanker.”

Daniels said it was still too early to tell if the tanker had carried some type of fuel or a different hazardous material, but whatever was inside was a liquid and burned off fast.

Fortunately, Daniels said no civilians or firefighters were injured from the fire, or putting it out.

Now, the fire’s cause is under investigation.

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