Local government taking control of 11 spots near Lake Lanier

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County will officially take over nearly a dozen recreation sites along Lake Lanier.

The county announced it would manage the 11 sites starting on May 18, through a new partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“This partnership is about keeping these parks open and continuing to serve our community at a high level,” Brent Holloway, Director of Hall County Parks and Community Services said in a statement. “We understand how important these locations are to our residents and visitors, and our team is committed to maintaining them in a way that reflects that value.”

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Going forward, the Hall County Parks and Leisure Department will oversee day-to-day operations, including:

Maintenance

Janitorial services

Trash removal

Grass mowing

Overall site management

Officials said the county will also provide support stewardship efforts for the local environment and continue to enhance the recreational experience for the public.

The county said the areas will remain open and accessible to the public due to the change of management, and fees collected at each site will stay local and be put directly back into the operation, maintenance and enhancements at the parks.

Here’s where Hall County is stepping into its new management role:

Balus Creek Water Access Point

Belton Bridge Water Access Point

Burton Mill Day Use

Little Hall Day Use

Little River Day Use

Lula Water Access Point

Mountain View Water Access Point

Simpson Water Access Point

Robinson Day Use

Old Federal Day Use

Van Pugh North Day Use

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