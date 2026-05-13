Police stop burglary in progress at metro Atlanta convenience store, suspect tied to other crimes

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man was arrested for multiple burglary charges after police interrupted a burglary in progress. But that’s not all that he’s accused of.

The Canton Police Department said they interrupted a burglary underway on May 7 on Hickory Flat Highway.

When officers got to the store, around 11:10 p.m., they saw signs of forced entry and found a man inside.

The suspect, later identified as Gary Dashaun Robinson, ran away through the back of the business, but that didn’t keep him out of custody for long.

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While some officers established a perimeter and cleared the building while looking for Robinson, others reviewed video footage from the Dollar General.

On tape, video shows Robinson removing cash drawers from the store, and various cigarettes and tobacco products before police got there.

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Soon after he left the Dollar General, officers found a man matching his description walking along Hickory Flat Highway.

He was detained and taken back to Dollar General, where he was identified and taken into custody.

After his May 7 arrest, police tied Robinson to another break-in a few days later at a gas station on Mountain Vista Boulevard.

Police matched Robinson to video from the break-in and he was arrested again.

Robinson faces the following charges:

2 counts theft by taking

2 counts criminal damage to property 2nd degree

2 counts burglary 2nd degree

1 count obstruction of a law enforcement officer

Robinson remains in custody at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center and was denied bail.

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