Students charged after fight with DeKalb County teacher

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple students were arrested and charged after a fight with a teacher, school officials said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the DeKalb County School District, on Tuesday, multiple students reportedly started a fight with a teacher at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. High School.

Three students have been charged with battery and disrupting public school for their involvement.

Following DCSD protocol, the teacher, whose identity was not released, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

TRENDING STORIES:

School officials said all other laws and violations found in the DCSD Code of Student Conduct handbook will be fully enforced to address the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group