Student sent threatening texts, started fight that led to suspension, teens say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two DeKalb high school students say they were suspended because they fought back against a bully they had warned school officials about.
The boys shared with Channel 2’s Audrey Washington text messages showing another student threatening to beat them up.
Both teens claim they reported the bullying to their teacher, but they say administrators didn’t do anything.
The alleged bully returned to school one day and started a fight with the students. The boys fought back and the school suspended and banned all three of them from the prom.
The boys and their parents say their kids have never been in trouble before and didn't deserve to be suspended after trying to get help.
TODAY ON CHANNEL 2: Washington obtained the video showing the fight between the students. Plus she sits down with the students and their parents, on Channel 2 Action News at 5
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}