Police chase, crash causing traffic headache on downtown connector

    ATLANTA - Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that they have a man in custody after investigators said he led them on a short chase after robbing a store. 

    Investigators said a store near the intersection of Peachtree Street and Deering Road was robbed at gunpoint by two men.

    The men were driving a gray Audi, which police said they spotted and the driver sped away. 

    Atlanta police said they chased the suspects until they were stopped in the area near 14th Street and the southbound lanes of the downtown connector. 

    Investigators said one person was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

    Police said several cars were damage during the chase. 

    NewsChopper 2 is flying over the scene, where traffic is backed up because of the investigation. 

