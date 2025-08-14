Student hospitalized after taking gummies at DeKalb middle school

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One student went to the hospital on Wednesday after a group of middle schoolers took gummies.

DeKalb County School District officials say four students at Stephenson Middle School took the gummies.

Three of those students were released to their parents, while one was transported to the hospital. That student’s current condition has not been released.

There is no word on whether the gummies were laced with anything.

“DCSD encourages parents to talk to their children about the importance of using good judgment before eating anything, especially if the children do not know where the food originated,” the district spokesperson said in a statement.

It’s unclear whether any of the students are facing disciplinary actions.

