Street racing crackdown in DeKalb County is working, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a crackdown to get dangerous drivers off the streets is working.
DeKalb County police began targeting street racers after a car crashed into a business last month.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach was the first reporter there that morning and has been going back each weekend, to the same spot the racers gather, usually on Sunday nights into Monday.
He is talking to people who work in the area about the changes they have seen since the crackdown, for live updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Three years ago, Gehlbach remembers covering the death of three children in one car hit by a pair of street racers just up the road.
Last month, a car came off the road and smashed through a wall into an auto repair shop in the area.
[READ: ‘We're not going to put up with it anymore:' Police determined to end street racing in metro]
