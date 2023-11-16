Stone Mountain Park officials release cause of fire that destroyed Civil War-era home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Stone Mountain Park officials have determined the cause of a fire that destroyed a Civil War-era home earlier this week was not arson.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach reported live outside the Davis House, formerly known as the Dickey House, on Tuesday during Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Stone Mountain Park Police spokesperson John Bankhead says about alarms went off at the Historic Square between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. When officials arrived, they found the Davis House engulfed in flames.

On Thursday, Bankhead released some of the investigation’s findings. He said the State Fire Marshals Office determined that an electrical fault in the conduit near the entrance to the home caused the fire.

Therefore, officials have determined it was not arson.

TRENDING STORIES:

Park officials said the Davis Home was the largest historic home on the property. It was built in the 1850s as a plantation home before it was moved to the park. Officials restored it in the 60s as the center piece of an attraction now called “Historic Square.”

The fire department ruled the home a total loss after the fire was put out.

“What was inside the house was just as important as the house itself. A lot of valuable antiques have been destroyed as a result of this fire,” Bankhead said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

1 dead, 1 critically injured in DeKalb Co. shooting at apartment complex

©2023 Cox Media Group