Judge issues protective order after video leaked in Georgia election interference case

ATLANTA — The judge in the Georgia election interference case issued a protective order Thursday, making it more difficult for defense attorneys to leak evidence.

It’s not as extensive as prosecutors initially wanted, but the state and most of the defense attorneys agreed it was the best way to go.

It all happened because one of the defense attorneys, Jonathan Miller, who’s representing defendant Misty Hampton, released confidential videos earlier this week.

The videos showed defendants Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis and others talking to prosecutors about the case as part of their guilty plea deal agreement.

At a hearing Wednesday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee agreed that the case needed some kind of protective order.

“We’ve already seen what may happen if a protective order isn’t put in place which is onerous, logistical burdens that we’re going to have to discuss, and I think a protective order mitigates, if not solves that entirely,” McAfee said.

The order allows the state to determine which evidence is too sensitive for public release so defense attorneys would have to go to the courthouse to view it.

Elliot is going through the protective order and will have more about the path the defendants in this case have to challenge the legality of the order

