Civil War-era home in Stone Mountain home destroyed by early morning fire

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A historic home in Stone Mountain Park was destroyed in a fire early Tuesday morning.

Between 2 and 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning, authorities received word of alarms going off at Historic Square in Stone Mountain. When authorities arrived, they found a historic home engulfed in flames.

The house destroyed is the Davis House, which was formerly known as the Dickey House, according to Stone Mountain Park Police Spokesperson John Bankhead. Bankhead said this was the largest historical house in the area.

Bankhead said the home had a lot of artifacts and furnishings representative of the 1800s.

Historic civil-war era plantation manor The Dicky House at Stone Mountain Park is on fire. DeKalb Fire and park firefighters putting it out now pic.twitter.com/rV5WrhdCTW — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) November 14, 2023

As of 5 a.m. on Tuesday, firefighters were still seen putting out flames.

It is unclear what led to this fire.

The DeKalb County Fire Department assisted in putting out the fire.

