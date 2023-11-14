Mother, 7-month-old baby shot at DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police were on the scene of a shooting that left a mother and child injured in DeKalb County.
According to DeKalb County Dispatch, a mother and her 7-month-old baby were shot at a home on Wildginger Run in Lithonia.
It happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Monday.
At this time, police have not said what happened leading up to the incident.
The extent of the injuries to the mother and baby is unknown.
Channel 2 Action News reached out for additional information but has not gotten anything back.
