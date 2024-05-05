One person dead after homicide in Gwinnett County, police investigating

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a homicide, they tell Channel 2 Action News.
Police say the incident occurred in the 1500 block of Herrington Road in unincorporated Lawrenceville.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
While details are limited, police say one person is dead.
TRENDING STORIES:
- More people say they’re getting their money back from Georgia after Channel 2 investigation
- DeKalb County tearing down house after Channel 2 investigation found man living in driveway
- Cherokee man convicted for the 5th time for stalking ex-girlfriend, banned from Georgia
We have a Channel 2 Action News photographer headed to the scene. Stay tune on-air and online at WSBTV.com.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter].
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group