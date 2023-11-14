Woman shot and killed in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead.
APD said on Monday night, officers were called out to 265 Peachtree Street Northeast about a person shot.
When they arrived at the scene they found a woman who had been shot.
She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting.
