Stone Mountain home burns with ammo inside, causing it to explode, putting firefighters at risk

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County firefighters worked to put out a home on fire that they say was so dangerous, they had to take extra precautions to keep crews safe.

The fire happened Tuesday morning, where firefighters told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that they initially had to take a defensive position to stay safe while trying to extinguish the flames.

Neighbors living nearby told Jones they were scared the fire would spread to their homes too.

One neighbor said he watched the home on Malvern Boulevard burn to the ground—and kept wondering if his home was next.

At the site of the fire, you can see the home is a total loss.

Firefighters say there was so much stuff inside it, including ammunition, that they had to back off initially.

A neighbor shared video of the massive fire that engulfed and destroyed his neighbor’s home.

Firefighters told Jones they got to the house around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, seeing flames shooting through the roof.

Battalion Chief Jovan Carter told Channel 2 Action News that flames were so heavy, crews were unable to enter the home.

Another neighbor said the couple had sold the home and wasn’t there.

Firefighters arriving to put the fire out said they had to take a defensive position due to the danger.

But then they heard explosions coming from inside the home.

Carter said he thinks it was the result of ammo exploding.

The battalion chief said the house was filled with lots of items and the home had hoarding conditions, so crews took safe positions to make sure no one got hurt.

Eventually, they were able to put the fire out.

One neighbor told Jones that the home had sold and a new neighbor was getting ready to move in, but now, that won’t happen immediately.

There’s also an investigation underway to determine what caused the fire.

