House burns near Stone Mountain, firefighters say exploding ammo kept them from getting closer

DeKalb County firefighters responded to reports of a house fire just before 2 a.m. at 6868 Gledhill Way near Stone Mountain on Tuesday.

When crews arrived, they saw flames coming through the roof.

Battalion Chief Jovan Carter with DeKalb County Fire Rescue said the flames were so heavy that they were unable to enter the home, and crews took up a defensive position back away from the house and focused on hot spots and protecting neighboring homes from catching fire.

Carter said he believes explosions that could be heard in the fire were from ammunition.

He said the house was filled with lots of items, he noticed “hoarding conditions”, and due to that and the ammunition exploding, firefighters had to back off.

“We take a safe position so that nobody gets hurt,” Carter told Channel 2 Action News.

As of 4 a.m., firefighters were still at the scene focusing on hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

