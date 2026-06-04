Woman accused in Atlanta 4-year-old’s death caught in NC

CLAY COUNTY, NC — A woman wanted by Atlanta police on a murder charge has been arrested over 100 miles away, according to authorities.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina, investigators and the US Marshals Service arrested Nicole Marie Fillipi, 43, on Wednesday morning at a home in the Cold Branch community.

Authorities said Fillipi was wanted by Atlanta police on a felony warrant charging her with second-degree murder in what investigators describe as a drug-related case involving the death of a four-year-old child.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said Lt. Brandon Coker and Det. J.J. Wooten, along with the US Marshals Service, executed the arrest warrant just before 9 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

After authorities breached the door of the home, Fillipi was taken into custody.

Following her arrest, Fillipi appeared before a Clay County magistrate and was ordered held without bond.

Authorities say she waived her extradition and is awaiting transport back to Georgia by the Atlanta Police Department.

Investigators have not released details about the child’s death or the circumstances surrounding the case.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to APD for more information.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group