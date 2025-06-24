Shooting that left 1 man dead at DeKalb strip mall was justifiable, police say

Police say a shooting at a deadly shooting at a DeKalb County strip mall was justified.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday at the Hairston Square shooting center along South Hairston Road.

According to police, a woman called her boyfriend, Antionne Ryan, and told him that a man was disrespecting her.

Ryan showed up at the strip mall wearing a mask and carrying a gun. He then shot a man in his late 40s, police said.

That’s when the shooting victim’s son fired back, ultimately killing Ryan.

Police said on Tuesday that the shooting was found to be justified and was sending the case to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office for further review.

Another shooting happened at the same strip mall on Saturday, where the suspects shot a man in his 50s in both of his ankles. Another woman in her early 60s was also injured by broken glass.

The suspects in this case crashed their car as they were trying to get away. They ran from the crash and still haven’t been found.

Anyone with information about the shooters on the run is urged to call 911 or send an anonymous tip through the free Tip411 app. People can also send the tip by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip. his

