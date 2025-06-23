Man shot at DeKalb strip mall dies from injuries

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man involved in a shooting at a strip mall has died from his injuries, police said Monday.

DeKalb County police said Antionne Ryan, 22 years old, was killed.

Investigators said it appeared two men shot at each other after an argument Friday afternoon at the Hairston Square shopping center along South Hairston Road.

Witnesses told Channel 2’s Cory James that it happened at or near a barber shop in the shopping center. Officials had said Friday that a total of three people were shot, with the other two being reported in stable condition.

Several businesses and cars were also hit by gunfire.

“It was like boom, boom, boom. It was a big gun, not for this area, but we have shots being fired off all the time. So, this was a handgun, and it has some power behind it. It was someone that knew what they were doing when they had it,” witness Kendrick Alberty said Friday.

A second shooting happened Saturday at the same location, but it was not clear if it was related. A man was injured, as well as a woman inside a restaurant who was struck by glass.

