DeKalb County police investigating shooting with 3 people injured

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a strip mall shooting that left three people injured on Friday afternoon.

According to the department, the incident happened on S. Hairston Road.

Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that one of the shooting victims has critical injuries.

The other two victims have moderate injuries.

Investigators remain at the scene processing clues and working to determine what led up to the shooting and who is responsible.

Channel 2 Action News has a news crew on the way to the scene to bring you updates, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News right now.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group