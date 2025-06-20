Get ready for a hot weekend and the arrival our first heatwave of the year

ATLANTA — The wet weather pattern that has soaked North Georgia over the last week or so is now at an end, and now some hot, dry weather has moved in.

“High pressure dominating our weather and building heat in the forecast for the next several days,” Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

Throughout the weekend, highs are going to be near 93 degrees across the region, but Nitz said temps will get even hotter as we head in next week.

Nitz said he is expecting our first heatwave of the year, with highs in the mid-90s for much of next week and triple-digit heat indices.

