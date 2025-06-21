DeKalb County police investigating 2nd shooting at strip mall on S. Hairston Road

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department are investigating a shooting on S. Hairston Road from Saturday afternoon.

Channel 2’s Cory James is at the scene now.

He was at the same location on South Hairston Road on Friday afternoon, where three people were shot and injured, one of whom was injured critically.

It was unclear if the two incidents were related.

DeKalb County police are monitoring the incident and told Channel 2 Action News that one person has moderate injuries but further details were not yet available.

According to James, who is at the scene, two SUVs crashed at the intersection of South Hairston Road and Redan Road, one has shattered windows. It was unclear if the crash was related to the shooting.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more details about the incident.

