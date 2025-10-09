Shooting at DeKalb gas station wounds 1

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person was shot and taken to a hospital Wednesday afternoon, DeKalb County police reported.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene where the shooting occurred in the 4400 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive.
Police said they responded to the shooting around 5:20 p.m.
Police are currently investigating the scene to gather clues and speak to witnesses.
Authorities haven’t yet identified suspects or the victim in the case.
