Shoesday: More than 200 metro families receiving free sneakers on Tuesday

DECATUR, Ga. — KISS 104.1 and an Atlanta law firm are partnering to give away free shoes to 200 families on Tuesday.

“Shoesday” is intended to provide new shoes to metro Atlanta kids before they head back to the classroom in the next couple of weeks.

The first 200 families will receive gift cards to Sole Play off E. Ponce de Leon Ave in downtown Decatur.

The event, hosted by KISS 104.1′s Toni Moore, runs from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. or until the gift cards run out.

An Atlanta-based law firm, Witherite Law Group, donated $20,000 to fund this event.

Officials said they hope this shoe giveaway will “foster self-confidence and lead to improved academic outcomes and in-class behavior.”

It’s not the only back to school event happening this week. On Saturday, Channel 2′s annual Stuff the Bus campaign will take place at eight locations across metro Atlanta.

Community members can donate school supplies to send to students before their first day of school.

