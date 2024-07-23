GA lawmakers react to Kamala Harris running for president

ATLANTA — Kamala Harris picked up more endorsements on Monday including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The Harris campaign also unveiled its new logo on Monday.

Until she selects a running mate, it says “Harris for President”.

Harris also broke a record for presidential donations.

In her first 24 hours since President Biden stepped aside, Harris raised $81 million.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot was live in downtown Atlanta to hear what Republicans and Democrats are saying about the previous 24 hours.

Elliot spoke with Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff.

Ossoff was at Atlanta Technical College to talk about a bipartisan bill to bolster job training programs, but the talk quickly turned to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Ossoff told Elliot that he spoke directly to the president on Sunday night.

“It was a private conversation, Richard. But I’m happy to share. I spoke with the president last night and I conveyed to him that what he’s done in Georgia is deeply appreciated,” Ossoff said.

Ossoff said he fully supports Kamala Harris at the top of the Democratic presidential ticket and said he’ll do what he can to help her win Georgia.

“Look, we’re about 100 days from the general election. The vice president is prepared for the presidency. She is ready to win in November. She has my full support and there is a lot of work to do to ensure victory,” Ossoff said.

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene said she expected Biden to step aside at some point in the campaign.

She expects the Trump campaign to go after Harris’ record on dealing with the border crisis and she said she doesn’t think the campaign will shift much from Biden to Harris.

“First of all, it’s not really a surprise to people. They’ve been watching Joe Biden’s cognitive decline for years now,” Greene said. “So it doesn’t really matter which Democrat they put at the top of the ticket, whether it’s Kamala Harris or someone else. It’s the policies are exactly the same thing and the American people know it.”

There is word that some conservative think tanks are looking into a possible legal challenge to keep Harris off the ballot in several battleground states including Georgia but nothing has been filed yet.

