Reversible lanes will be removed to make dangerous, busy stretch of road safer

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A dangerous stretch of road where drivers say they see accidents almost daily will get a makeover starting Sunday.
The Georgia Department of Transportation is investing $1.6 million to improve safety conditions along Memorial Drive by removing the road's reversible lanes.
We'll take a closer look at road's accident history, plus why neighbors say the change is a long time coming, on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.
Drivers will see signs about the road work near Candler Road, which is supposed to start at 8 p.m, if the weather cooperates. The project will last two weeks as crew repave and restripe the lanes.
"The reversible lanes provided commuters with added mobility, but increased traffic, speeds, and crashes compelled GDOT, city and county transportation partners to review ways to improve driver and pedestrian safety along the corridor," GDOT said in a news release.
