Retired DeKalb K-9 who lost leg after being shot dies

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County Police Department K-9 has died five years after being shot in the line of duty and medically retired from the force.

“Thank you, K9 Django, for your service to the citizens of DeKalb County and the DeKalb County Police Department,” the department said in a social media post.

K-9 Django served for seven years, from 2013 to 2020, before he was shot in the line of duty and lost his hind leg.

The K-9 served his entire career with his handler, Sgt. F.V. Cusimano, and the police department said they gave outstanding service.

Though Django recovered well from his on-duty injury, he was unable to remain on duty.

The K-9 retired from the department in 2020, and lived a happy retirement for many years with Cusimano, DeKalb PD said.

