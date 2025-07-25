I-75 S shut down in SW Atlanta; I-85 N in south Atlanta also shut down

ATLANTA — A crash on Interstate 75 southbound at Cleveland Avenue in southwest Atlanta has shut down all lanes.
The lanes have been shut down since just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Georgia Department of Transportation’s 511GA.
The lanes are still shut down as of early Friday. GDOT says the lanes could be cleared by 4 a.m.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to GDOT for more information on this developing story.
In addition, all lanes of I-85 northbound are closed past Sylvan Road and Central Avenue as of 2:34 a.m. This stretch of interstate is north of Hapeville.
Watch for more on this and other stories on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Former Atlanta Falcon Kroy Biermann has new job following split from RHOA star Zolciak
- EXCLUSIVE: Video shows Atlanta police cadets get kicked out of bar in East Point
- Several people shot, 1 dead at Atlanta park in Southeast Atlanta
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group