I-75 S shut down in SW Atlanta; I-85 N in south Atlanta also shut down

ATLANTA — A crash on Interstate 75 southbound at Cleveland Avenue in southwest Atlanta has shut down all lanes.

The lanes have been shut down since just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Georgia Department of Transportation’s 511GA.

The lanes are still shut down as of early Friday. GDOT says the lanes could be cleared by 4 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to GDOT for more information on this developing story.

In addition, all lanes of I-85 northbound are closed past Sylvan Road and Central Avenue as of 2:34 a.m. This stretch of interstate is north of Hapeville.

Watch for more on this and other stories on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group