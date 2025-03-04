Rally aimed to magnify ‘Day Without Immigrants’ in DeKalb County

Critics of the Trump Administration’s immigration and deportation policies rallied at Plaza Fiesta in Brookhaven on Monday night.

“This plaza has a huge immigrant population that comes and shops here,” Alan Martinez told Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco.

Plaza Fiesta’s website describes it as the heart of the Latin American community.

“This is an epicenter of activity for immigrant communities,” Tasfaia Jahangar said.

The rally was designed to magnify a national boycott during the day known as “A Day Without Immigrants”.

Organizers encouraged supporters to skip work, school, and spending to show the impact mass deportations could have on the economy.

“Like us or not, they need us,” Martinez said.

Martinez participated in the protest but said his immigrant parents chose not to for fear of retaliation.

On the other side of the debate, Georgia’s GOP leader, Josh McKoon said the new administration’s policies will not damage the economy.

“We don’t want people being victimized and taken advantage of. We want people to receive an honest day’s pay for an honest day’s work, and that’s really what it’s about. We don’t want our country built on people being paid black market wages,” McKoon said. “We can definitely get along with American citizens doing jobs that need to be done here in this country.”

Martinez said Plaza Fiesta, a spot filled with immigrant-owned shops and customers made sense as far as location for a demonstration Monday night. Police stood watch over the rally and security kept it off property.

“A shopping center that has thousands of immigrants that primarily come here is not allowing an immigrant rights rally to happen on their property,” Martinez said.

Channel 2 reached out to Plaza Fiesta for a response. We’re waiting to hear back.

Demonstrators said they don’t know where the next gathering will be or when, but they said they will keep showing up.

“We’re going to continue doing our rallies and doing our town halls to explain to people the rights they have against ICE and police,” said Martinez.

Monday night’s demonstration ended with no arrests.

