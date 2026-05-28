Public parking fees to go up at 3 metro Atlanta lots, decks

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County commissioners voted to increase parking fees at three public parking areas.

The decision came on Tuesday, pushing fees at the DeKalb County Courthouse Parking Deck, Maloof Building parking lot and Camp Circle parking lots up by several dollars each.

According to the county ordinance, the fees will each go up, depending on how long you’re there.

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How are the prices changing?

For the DeKalb County Courthouse, the current parking fees are $6 flat.

Going forward, the courthouse fees will be $6 for the first two hours. For those at the courthouse parking for up to three hours, the fee will be $9 instead.

Anyone parking at the courthouse for four or more hours will pay $12.

The bigger change to the parking fee structure at the courthouse parking deck on Trinity Place will come in the years that follow.

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Are fees going up over the next few years?

In short, yes.

According to the documents from the commission, fees will go up each year for another three years after.

The immediate next year will have fees up to $7 for two hours, $10 for three hours or $14 for four or more.

After, the fees will go up to $8, $12 and $16 for two, three and four or more hours, respectively, then $10, $14 and $18 for the same amounts of time in the parking rate contract with what Universal Parking Management Services calls “Year 5.”

How are parking fees going up at the other lots?

Fees at the other locations will stay at a flat $6 for years two and three, then go up to $8 flat for years five four and five.

The county files say the projected monthly revenue from the changes will be $47,000 per month and will have no cost to the county.

County officials said the vote on parking fees was split, passing 4-2 with Comms. Michelle Long Spears and Nicole Massiah voting against it.

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