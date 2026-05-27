Georgia Runoff Elections: Who’s on the ballot, how can you vote?

GEORGIA — Multiple races are up for runoffs after the May Georgia primary elections. Here’s what you should know about who’s running and where to go to vote.
Ahead of the official voting day on June 16, early voting will open for four days from June 8 to June 12.
That means voters have another chance to pick who they want representing their party in the November election in everything from Governor to Secretary of State to multiple federal and state legislative offices.
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Where can I vote in person?
There are plenty of place to vote in-person, whether in the early voting days or on the June 16 election date.
To see what your voting location is, head online to the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.
Is vote-by-mail allowed?
Vote-by-mail or absentee ballots are allowed in the 2026 primary runoffs in June.
To make sure you can get your absentee ballot on time, if that’s how you’d like to vote, you’ll need to request it from your county’s election office.
Go online here to find your office and put in the request.
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Who is running in statewide runoff races?
Republican Governor candidate:
- Lt. Gov. Burt Jones
- Rick Jackson
Republican Lt. Governor candidate:
- Former state Sen. John F. Kennedy
- Rep. Greg Dolezal
Democratic Lt. Governor candidate:
- State Sen. Josh McLaurin
- Former state Sen. Nabilah Parkes
Republican Secretary of State candidate:
- State Rep. Tim Fleming
- Former state Rep. Vernon Jones
Democratic Secretary of State candidate:
- Former judge Penny Brown Reynolds
- Fulton County Comm. Dana Barrett
Democratic Commissioner of Insurance candidate:
- Former Atlanta City Council member Keisha Sean Waites
- DeAndre Mathis
Republican State School Superintendent candidate:
- Richard Woods (incumbent)
- Fred “Bubba” Longgrear
Democratic Commissioner of Labor candidate:
- Nikki Porcher
- Michelle “Michi” Sanchez
U.S. Senate Republican candidate:
- U.S. Rep. Mike Collins
- Derek Dooley
Republican Public Service Commission - District 5 candidate:
- Josh Tolbert
- Bobby Mehan
Who is running for U.S. Congress?
Democratic U.S. House of Representatives - District 7 candidate:
- Tony Kozycki
- Case Norton
Republican U.S. House of Representatives - District 11 candidate:
- John Cowan
- Rob Adkerson
Democratic U.S. House of Representatives - District 12 candidate:
- Ceretta Smith
- Traci “Acree” George
Who is running in local runoff races?
Republican Public Service Commission - District 3 candidate:
- Fitz Johnson
- Brandon Martin
Democratic Special State Senate - District 7 candidate:
- Astrid Ross
- Adrienne White
Democratic State Senate - District 14 candidate:
- Kevin Abel
- Nathalie J. Kanani
Republican State Senate - District 46 candidate:
- Marc McMain
- Doug McKillip
Republican State Senate - District 51 candidate:
- Will Wade
- Philip Milam
Republican State House of Representatives - District 47 candidate:
- Jack Miller
- Brian Cochran
Democratic State House of Representatives - District 58 candidate:
- Demetria Henderson
- Mathewos Samson
Democratic State House of Representatives - District 62 candidate:
- Kenn Collier
- Kavon Arnold
Democratic State House of Representatives - District 68 candidate:
- Mark Baker
- Timoria McQueen Saba
Democratic State House of Representatives - District 94 candidate:
- Venola Mason
- Kelly Kautz
Democratic State House of Representatives - District 117 candidate:
- Kim Thomas Smith
- Mary Ann Santos (incumbent)
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