Georgia Runoff Elections: Who’s on the ballot, how can you vote?

GEORGIA — Multiple races are up for runoffs after the May Georgia primary elections. Here’s what you should know about who’s running and where to go to vote.

Ahead of the official voting day on June 16, early voting will open for four days from June 8 to June 12.

That means voters have another chance to pick who they want representing their party in the November election in everything from Governor to Secretary of State to multiple federal and state legislative offices.

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Where can I vote in person?

There are plenty of place to vote in-person, whether in the early voting days or on the June 16 election date.

To see what your voting location is, head online to the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.

Is vote-by-mail allowed?

Vote-by-mail or absentee ballots are allowed in the 2026 primary runoffs in June.

To make sure you can get your absentee ballot on time, if that’s how you’d like to vote, you’ll need to request it from your county’s election office.

Go online here to find your office and put in the request.

TRENDING STORIES:

Who is running in statewide runoff races?

Republican Governor candidate:

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones

Rick Jackson

Rick Jackson (L) and Burt Jones (R)

Republican Lt. Governor candidate:

Former state Sen. John F. Kennedy

Rep. Greg Dolezal

John Kennedy and Greg Dolezal John Kennedy (L) and Greg Dolezal (R)

Democratic Lt. Governor candidate:

State Sen. Josh McLaurin

Former state Sen. Nabilah Parkes

JOSH MCLAURIN AND NABILAH PARKES Josh McLaurin (L) and Nabilah Parkes (R)

Republican Secretary of State candidate:

State Rep. Tim Fleming

Former state Rep. Vernon Jones

Tim Fleming and Vernon Jones Tim Fleming (L) and Vernon Jones (R)

Democratic Secretary of State candidate:

Former judge Penny Brown Reynolds

Fulton County Comm. Dana Barrett

Penny Brown Reynolds and Dana Barrett Penny Brown Reynolds (L) and Dana Barrett (R)

Democratic Commissioner of Insurance candidate:

Former Atlanta City Council member Keisha Sean Waites

DeAndre Mathis

Kesha Sean Waites and DeAndre Mathis Kesha Sean Waites (L) and DeAndre Mathis (R)

Republican State School Superintendent candidate:

Richard Woods (incumbent)

Fred “Bubba” Longgrear

Richard Woods and Fred "Bubba" Longgrear Richard Woods (L) and Fred "Bubba" Longgrear (R)

Democratic Commissioner of Labor candidate:

Nikki Porcher

Michelle “Michi” Sanchez

Nikki Porcher and Michelle "Michi" Sanchez Nikki Porcher (L) and Michelle "Michi" Sanchez (R)

U.S. Senate Republican candidate:

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins

Derek Dooley

Rep. Mike Collins (L) and Derek Dooley (R)

Republican Public Service Commission - District 5 candidate:

Josh Tolbert

Bobby Mehan

Josh Tolbert and Bobby Mehan Josh Tolbert (L) and Bobby Mehan (R)

Who is running for U.S. Congress?

Democratic U.S. House of Representatives - District 7 candidate:

Tony Kozycki

Case Norton

Republican U.S. House of Representatives - District 11 candidate:

John Cowan

Rob Adkerson

Democratic U.S. House of Representatives - District 12 candidate:

Ceretta Smith

Traci “Acree” George

Who is running in local runoff races?

Republican Public Service Commission - District 3 candidate:

Fitz Johnson

Brandon Martin

Democratic Special State Senate - District 7 candidate:

Astrid Ross

Adrienne White

Democratic State Senate - District 14 candidate:

Kevin Abel

Nathalie J. Kanani

Republican State Senate - District 46 candidate:

Marc McMain

Doug McKillip

Republican State Senate - District 51 candidate:

Will Wade

Philip Milam

Republican State House of Representatives - District 47 candidate:

Jack Miller

Brian Cochran

Democratic State House of Representatives - District 58 candidate:

Demetria Henderson

Mathewos Samson

Democratic State House of Representatives - District 62 candidate:

Kenn Collier

Kavon Arnold

Democratic State House of Representatives - District 68 candidate:

Mark Baker

Timoria McQueen Saba

Democratic State House of Representatives - District 94 candidate:

Venola Mason

Kelly Kautz

Democratic State House of Representatives - District 117 candidate:

Kim Thomas Smith

Mary Ann Santos (incumbent)

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