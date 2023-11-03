Proposed annexation could see City of Chamblee expand into unincorporated DeKalb County

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The City of Chamblee could soon grow by more than 10 %, annexing part of the current unincorporated part of the city into DeKalb.

As Channel 2′s Steve Gelhbach learned, that includes Mercer University’s Atlanta campus.

The annexation would include neighborhoods along Chamblee Tucker from I-85 to 285 and just outside the Perimeter. Also, much of Embry Hills sits inside the Perimeter next to Spaghetti Junction.

Chamblee, a city of just under 30,000, could grow its population by another 3,500 people.

The council voted this week to accept the petition of more than 60% of residents and their application for annexation.

“I would love to see the community get what it’s asking for,” President of the Embry Hills Civic Association Bill Blumberg told Channel 2 Action News.

The annex area of currently unincorporated DeKalb County includes the Mercer University campus, as well as shops, churches, quiet mid-century suburban streets, and many apartment complexes with quick access to the interstates.

“It’s so easy to get anywhere from here,” Blumberg said.

Blumberg said neighbors have been talking of annexing into Chamblee, or another brand-new city, for years.

He likes what he sees in Chamblee, from the way things are maintained, to the way the city delivers services.

“It just seems to be very pedestrian friendly, very community friendly, and I’m hoping we get some of that here in this area,” Blumberg said.

If approved, Chamblee would provide services like trash, taking care of roads, and police protection.

The city said they are ready to add new officers, hire more sanitation workers, and buy new equipment.

In a statement, Mayor Brian Mock said he is pleased that Embry Hills now has the chance to join the city and is honored to have a university like Mercer within the city.

“As a homeowner, I’m very happy to be part of the City of Chamblee,” Blumberg told Channel 2 Action News.

There will be a meeting and public hearing on Dec. 14.

Then the vote by Chamblee City Council will take place on Dec. 19 and if approved, the annexed area will become part of the city and services switched over Jan. 1.

