2-year-old dies after Hall County couple babysat her. They will now spend decades in prison

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A couple will be spending nearly 30 years in jail for the conviction in the murder of a 2-year-old girl, court documents say.

According to court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Gainesville couple Juan Martinez, 33, and 34-year-old Nancy Martinez, 34, were convicted of killing 2-year-old Valeria Jordon Garfias in 2021.

The couple, who are married, were sentenced to serve 29 years in prison, 30 years of probation and pay a $1,000 fine on Oct. 30 after taking a plea deal that reduced their original charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Hall County sheriff officials said on Oct. 10, 2021, between noon and 2 p.m., the couple caused a traumatic brain injury and other internal injuries to the child’s body.

Garfias died as a result of her injuries at the hospital that day, according to the investigation. Garfias was staying with the couple at their home on Bennett Circle while her parents were at work, officials said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The relationship between Garfias’ family and the couple was not specified.

At the time of their arrest, Juan and Nancy Martinez were charged with murder.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

According to court documents, the couple took a plea deal, downgrading the murder charge to second-degree murder.

They were also charged with first and second-degree child cruelty; however, they were not prosecuted for those offenses.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Daylight saving time ends this weekend. Sleep doctor explains effects of turning back the clock

©2023 Cox Media Group