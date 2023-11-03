WATCH: Woman, young child rescued from car fire by north Ga. officer, Good Samaritans

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Body camera video shows the moment that a police officer and Good Samaritans rushed to pull a mother and her young child from a burning car.

Rome police told Channel 2 Action News that on Wednesday at 8:27 a.m. officers received reports of a crash at the intersection of Highway 411 and Mathis Road in Rome.

According to the investigation, the crash involved three cars, one of which still had people inside.

Rome Police Officer Dow Turrentine was assisting another officer who had pulled over a driver nearby when he heard the crash happen.

In a body cam video released by Rome police, Turrentine is seen running down the hill and into the roadway, where the SUV that still had people inside had rolled onto Mathis Road and was starting to smoke.

With the help of two Good Samaritans, Turrentine worked to rescue Samantha Bostick and her son, who were trapped in the car.

Once they were freed from the burning vehicle, Bostick was moved to a patrol car to wait for medical personnel while Rome Police Officer Evan Roden consoled the crying child.

In the video, the SUV becomes fully engulfed by flames after Bostick and her son are rescued.

Authorities said Bostick is recovering in the hospital after undergoing knee surgery. Her son returned home after being cleared by medical personnel.

No other injuries were reported from the crash.

“Although the personnel we employ as representatives of the Rome Police Department are trained to respond and react in dangerous and life-threatening situations such as the accident described, we still are amazed and grateful for the immediate call-to-action and level of response that our officers present,” Rome police officials said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

