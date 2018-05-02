0 Popular DeKalb County Subway restaurant fails health inspection

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A popular franchise restaurant failed a health inspection in DeKalb County.

On April 26, the Subway on Shallowford Road just off I-85 got a 67 on a health inspection.

The violations included seafood salad prepared and dated on April 12. That’s 14 days before the inspection.

Other violations included mildew on nozzles at drink dispenser and meatballs not heated properly.

The owner, Chilli Patel, said he has corrected all the violations. He said on the day of the inspection, he had a new employee working.

Patel said the seafood salad was something they made at the request of some customers. He said what wasn’t served that day was still being held but he said it would not have been served.

Longtime customer Janice Boone told Channel 2’s Carol Sbarge that kind of score is not something she would expect. She said the restaurant always looks immaculate and she’s not going to stop eating there.

Customers who walked into that Subway Tuesday still saw the previous score of 93 on the wall. The current 67 was not posted as required.

The inspector will reinspect this month and we’ll let you know the new score.

