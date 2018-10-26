DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The family of a woman killed at a Popeyes restaurant earlier this week said she was died just two weeks after her wedding.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes spoke to the family of Alisha Watkins-Stephens, who call her a "real angel who was good to everybody." Through tears, Watkins-Stephens' sister said, "she was at the wrong place at the wrong time."
The incident happened at a Popeyes restaurant on Panola Road Monday around 9 p.m. in DeKalb County.
DeKalb police told Channel 2 Action News three people were shot and were all initially listed in critical condition. Police confirmed around 11:30 p.m. that Watkins-Stephens died.
Watkins-Stephens' husband is still in the hospital being treated for gunshot wounds.
A GoFundMe account has been created in Watkins-Stephens' honor. To donate, click here.
