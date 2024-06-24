Police seize guns and hundreds of packages of THC candy in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Chamblee police have released photos of drugs and guns they recently seized during a bust.

Officers took over 230 grams of marijuana, 47 lbs. of THC “Nerd” candy ropes, 863 packages of THC, 11 guns, and ammunition.

Police said two of the guns were stolen and that each of the “Nerd” candy ropes weigh .92 oz. and have 400 mg of THC.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Two people were arrested during the bust.

Police did not release the names of the suspects.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Nearly $50K worth of meth, stolen guns found during Atlanta drug raid

©2024 Cox Media Group