Police seize guns and hundreds of packages of THC candy in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Chamblee police have released photos of drugs and guns they recently seized during a bust.
Officers took over 230 grams of marijuana, 47 lbs. of THC “Nerd” candy ropes, 863 packages of THC, 11 guns, and ammunition.
Police said two of the guns were stolen and that each of the “Nerd” candy ropes weigh .92 oz. and have 400 mg of THC.
Two people were arrested during the bust.
Police did not release the names of the suspects.
