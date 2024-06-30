Police searching for missing Lithonia man with schizophrenia

LITHONIA, Ga. — Lithonia police are searching for a missing man.

Jeffrey Robertson, 56, was last seen on June 14 near his home on Braswell Street in Lithonia.

Police say he has schizophrenia and may not have access to his medication.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

His family told police that he loves the outdoors and may be wandering in wooded areas.

Due to his condition, he might be disoriented or unable to find his way back home.

He is five feet, ten inches tall, weighs 198 lbs., and has gray/white hair.

He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue shorts, and white shoes.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call Lithonia police at 770-482-8947.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Body presumed to be man who vanished nearly 3 weeks ago found in central Georgia

©2024 Cox Media Group