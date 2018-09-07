0 Police: 'No suspects, no motive' in drive-by shooting that killed paralegal

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are asking for the public's help to help identify the gunment they say shot and killed an esteemed paralegal in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.

DeKalb County police say two cars pulled in to a cul-de-sac on Shannon Court Rd. in Decatur and opened fire.

Joanna Steed, 43, was at a friend's home practicing with her band when a bullet flew through a downstairs window and struck her in the head. She was rushed to Grady Hospital where she died.

Channel 2's Tom Regan was in DeKalb County Friday as the DeKalb Police Sgt. Emanuel McCowan gave an update on the case.

McCowan said at this point, they have no suspects and no motive. They do believe there was more than one shooter.

"We're asking for the public's help. If they've seen anything or anyone, please call Crime Stoppers or the DeKalb County Police Department," McCowan said.

On Wednesday, Regan spoke to another member of the band who said a bullet flew past his head as he played drums. The people who live in the house, who did not want to go on camera, told Regan they are so scared they are moving out to stay with friends until the suspects are caught.

A neighbor who heard the gunshots, Larry Lopez, said it sounded like the suspects had at least two different guns. He said he immediately wondered if it had to do with a strange man he'd seen staring at the house the day before.

"It looked like he was looking for somebody," Lopez said. "He had an angry look on his face, like he was waiting for someone to show up."

Regan also spoke with Steed's boss, John Bates, who said she was a dedicated employee and friend.

"She always greeted you with a smile and was just a consummate professional. We miss and we feel like she's just been taken away from us," Bates said. "And our heart certainly goes out to her family."

