2 men arrested in violent carjacking of construction worker

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police said they have arrested two people tied to several violent crimes in DeKalb County, including a construction worker who was carjacked earlier in the week.
The arrest happened outside a home Friday afternoon.
A woman who had her truck broken into believes she was one of their victims.
Channel 2's Richard Elliot was at the home for the arrest. He'll have the latest on what he's learning about the suspects from investigators, starting on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
That woman told Channel 2 Action News she went inside the Candy Cane Learning Center on Monday to drop her child off when surveillance video shows a gray Mercedes with tinted windows pulled up next to her truck.
That’s when the people inside jumped into her car and stole her 3-year-old’s tablet, as well as other items.
A short time later, police believe the same crew dragged a construction worker during a carjacking in front of Panola Way Elementary School.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}