  • 2 men arrested in violent carjacking of construction worker

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police said they have arrested two people tied to several violent crimes in DeKalb County, including a construction worker who was carjacked earlier in the week.

    The arrest happened outside a home Friday afternoon.

    A woman who had her truck broken into believes she was one of their victims.  

    That woman told Channel 2 Action News she went inside the Candy Cane Learning Center on Monday to drop her child off when surveillance video shows a gray Mercedes with tinted windows pulled up next to her truck.

    That’s when the people inside jumped into her car and stole her 3-year-old’s tablet, as well as other items.

    A short time later, police believe the same crew dragged a construction worker during a carjacking in front of Panola Way Elementary School.

