DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators say three people were shot in parking lot of the Wesley Chapel Square shopping center along Wesley Chapel Road near South Hairston Road and Interstate 20.
Police confirmed they have one person detained in the incident.
NewsChopper 2 over the scene shows part of a Kroger grocery store blocked off by crime scene tape, as well as a large part of the parking lot. A lone gun could be seeing lying in the road near an empty parking space.
Channel 2's Richard Elliot is on the scene talking with investigators.
The parking lot outside the Wesley Chapel Kroger is closed as DeKalb police investigate a multiple shooting. pic.twitter.com/4U0HqRfvND— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) June 15, 2018
Investigators said the victims have moderate injuries.
