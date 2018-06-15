There's a sinkhole near SunTrust Park just hours ahead of almost sold out game

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Consider it an error on the part of the roadway.
There’s a sinkhole on the off-ramp from I-285 eastbound to southbound Cobb Parkway, Cobb County police said Friday. That’s right near SunTrust Park.
Transportation officials think it’ll take between three days and a week to fix depending on what they find underneath.
The cops said they expect delays on the ramp until the repair is complete and that two of the three right-turn lanes are closed.
Separate from the sinkhole, an Atlanta Braves spokeswoman sent an alert out to media outlets saying that parking would be limited due to “strong sales.” So strong that only the $20 tickets remain.
“Fans need to either prepay for the remaining spots or take Uber to the ballpark,” she said.
Make sure to buy your designated driver an extra soda or coffee.
