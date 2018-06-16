Scattered, slow-moving storms possible this afternoon

ATLANTA - You’ll need to have an umbrella handy Saturday just in case if a thunderstorm pops up near you.
Scattered storms will be possible this afternoon, with the biggest threat being heavy rain and lightning.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said the storms will likely be slow moving.
We’re tracking the threat for storms on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
“They’ll be slow moving so they’ll have the chance to drop some heavy rain where they pop up,” Monahan said.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for updates on your weather forecast]
Monahan said there’s also a chance for an isolated strong storm with 40+ mph wind and small hail.
The weather forecast repeats for Father’s Day Sunday.
AFTERNOON STORMS: Good morning! We're starting warm and humid this morning; there's a weak front draped across north Georgia this morning and that will help produce some storms this afternoon.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) June 16, 2018
Rain chances in the 30-40% range today -- and it's hot! pic.twitter.com/JpBdJ5ZIrk
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}