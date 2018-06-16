  • Scattered, slow-moving storms possible this afternoon

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - You’ll need to have an umbrella handy Saturday just in case if a thunderstorm pops up near you. 

    Scattered storms will be possible this afternoon, with the biggest threat being heavy rain and lightning. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said the storms will likely be slow moving.

    We’re tracking the threat for storms on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    “They’ll be slow moving so they’ll have the chance to drop some heavy rain where they pop up,” Monahan said. 

    [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for updates on your weather forecast]

    Monahan said there’s also a chance for an isolated strong storm with 40+ mph wind and small hail.

    The weather forecast repeats for Father’s Day Sunday.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Scattered, slow-moving storms possible this afternoon

  • Headline Goes Here

    Crews working to repair sinkhole blocking busy I-285 ramp

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dog missing after Roswell house explosion found safe

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former NBA player charged with armed robbery in metro Atlanta

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution celebrates 150 years