Construction worker seriously injured during carjacking outside school

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A construction worker was seriously injured during a carjacking outside a DeKalb County elementary school Monday afternoon.
The man was working on a renovation project at Panola Way Elementary School when three men approached him and carjacked him.
The school district says the worker suffered “significant injuries” after he was dragged alongside his vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital.
“We are thankful none of the staff members present in the building were harmed, and no students were present. Three young men were identified as the perpetrators, and the district will take all appropriate and available actions to ensure they are brought to justice. There is no place for such acts in our community,” the district said in a statement.
