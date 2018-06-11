‘It's ridiculous': Court issues arrest warrant for teen who was told to leave jail

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County mother wants to know why her teenage son is a wanted man for following orders and leaving the county jail.
Jaiquon Johnson, 19, showed up to the jail last week, per court orders. He was supposed to head to boot camp and serve out a first-time offender sentence for a 2017 robbery.
But when the jail opened the front door and told him to leave, the courts charged him for being released without the judge's permission.
"He's not a fugitive. He didn't escape. He turned himself in. DeKalb County let him out,” his mother, Nicole Johnson, told Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr. “It's not his fault that DeKalb County released him.”
How he ended up with an arrest warrant for "willful disregard of the court" despite doing what he was told, and our investigation into the breakdown in communication, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
