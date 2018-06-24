0 'Dangerous' man linked to violent home invasions, sexual assault arrested

DEKALB COUNTY - Clarkston police said a suspect wanted in several crimes, including violent home invasions, has been arrested in metro Atlanta.

Corey Griffin, 48, was found in Atlanta and taken into custody on outstanding charges in the metro Atlanta area.

We’re talking to police about his arrest and the crimes he is accused of, for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

Earlier this week, Channel 2 Action News learned police had identified Griffin as a suspect in a string of attacks on women in metro Atlanta.

Clarkston police revealed Thursday that the brutal attack on two women in a home on Market Street in May also involved him sexually assaulting one of the victims.

Corey C. Griffin Source: Clarkston Police Department

Channel 2’s Carl Willis learned Thursday night that police are tying Griffin to at least three other crimes as well.

Investigators said Griffin had traveled as far as Stone Mountain.

Griffin has been linked to at least two other similar crimes there, including one where he punched, choked and even spray-painted a victim's face, according to authorities.

"He pushed me down on the bed and pulled out the spray paint and literally covered my face," victim Stewart Wallace said.

Once police identified Griffin through DNA, they quickly learned that he already had a warrant out for his arrest for another rape case in DeKalb County, police said.

They say that happened shortly before he struck in Clarkston.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.