Person who shot 12-year-old on the run: 'We want justice and we want answers'

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The person that shot a 12-year-old girl in the neck remains on the run, and her family is desperate for answers.
Latrice Cannon told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that her daughter, Layla, has had four surgeries since the random shooting last week in DeKalb County.
Cannon said her daughter still has a long road to recovery, and they’re hoping the shooter will be caught soon.
“This is heartbreaking,” Cannon said.
